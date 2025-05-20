Leif Davis News: Attacks from wide areas

Davis registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Leicester City.

Davis led the Ipswich Town attack Sunday with three accurate crosses, though the Tractor Boys were handedly defeated 2-0 by Leicester City. In addition to his attacking efforts, the full-back tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. The appearance marked Davis's first since serving a three-match ban resulting from a straight red card.