Leny Yoro Injury: Available for action

Yoro (foot) is available for Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Very good for us. Of course, they are limited in the minutes for the game but they can help us win the game. De Ligt is out."

Yoro is an option for Wednesday's clash after missing out due to a foot issue against West Ham. The defender was always going to play if at all possible against Tottenham, especially with nothing else to play for other than a potential spot in the Champions League via the Europa League.