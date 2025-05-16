Leny Yoro Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Yoro has been dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of the last contest against West Ham and is raising concerns about a potentially lengthy absence that may need to be addressed during the upcoming transfer window, coach Ruben Amorim revealed in the press conference. "Leny was the same as Mattha. I was thinking about next year, the squad if we need another guy, if it is a long injury. That is my concern. It is not just about the final. Of course, I want every player fit. But Leny Yoro in his foot, he had that problem. I was so concerned about the next season, the next squad, the way we build up the squad. That was my biggest concern. The rest will be ready for the final no matter what."

Yoro couldn't train this week due to a foot injury that might take time to heal and is creating doubts in the coach's mind for next season as well. The Frenchman has dealt with several injuries during his first year with Manchester United and will hope to start the next campaign healthy as he is a key starter when fit and available in Amorim's lineup. For Friday's game against Chelsea, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could be possible options to replace him in the backline.