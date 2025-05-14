Leny Yoro Injury: Doubtful to face Chelsea

Yoro (undisclosed) is doubtful for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I don't know if they are going to be available."

Yoro doesn't look like he will be an option for Friday's match after an injury last time out, as he is yet to train. That said, he will likely sit out the match, instead looking towards their May 21 UEL final against Tottenham. He has started in their last two outings, so an absence would force a change, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as likely replacements.