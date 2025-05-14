Fantasy Soccer
Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Doubtful to face Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Yoro (undisclosed) is doubtful for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I don't know if they are going to be available."

Yoro doesn't look like he will be an option for Friday's match after an injury last time out, as he is yet to train. That said, he will likely sit out the match, instead looking towards their May 21 UEL final against Tottenham. He has started in their last two outings, so an absence would force a change, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as likely replacements.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
