Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Fit for traveling squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Yoro (foot) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Tottenham.

Yoro missed the club's last outing but appears to be an option again after training and making the squad list. This is something to watch, as he did start in the two games before his injury. That said, he will look to see the start immediately after his absence, starting in 20 of his 31 appearances this season.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
