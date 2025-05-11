Leny Yoro Injury: Forced off injured

Yoro was injured and subbed out in the 52nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss versus West Ham United. According to manager Ruben Amorim, "We have to assess Leny in a better way tomorrow [Monday]. He felt something but I think it could be a small thing."

