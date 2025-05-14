Leny Yoro Injury: Not training

Yoro (undisclosed) was not involved in team training Wednesday, according to Simon Stone of the BBC.

Yoro looks to still be dealing with the effects of the injury he suffered during Sunday's match, with the defender missing out on training Wednesday. This will leave him as a possible absentee for Friday's match against Chelsea. He has started in his past two outings, so this could force a change, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as likely replacements in the defense.