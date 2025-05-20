Fantasy Soccer
Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Training with squad Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 3:25am

Yoro (foot) has been spotted training with the squad on Tuesday, one day before the Europa League final against Tottenham, according to the club.

Yoro missed the last game against Chelsea due to a foot injury but was spotted training with the team on Tuesday, suggesting he could return to the match squad for the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday. If deemed fit enough for the game, the Frenchman should return directly to the starting XI in the back three. If not, Victor Lindelof could start in his position.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
More Stats & News
