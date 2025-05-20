Leny Yoro Injury: Training with squad Tuesday

Yoro (foot) has been spotted training with the squad on Tuesday, one day before the Europa League final against Tottenham, according to the club.

Yoro missed the last game against Chelsea due to a foot injury but was spotted training with the team on Tuesday, suggesting he could return to the match squad for the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday. If deemed fit enough for the game, the Frenchman should return directly to the starting XI in the back three. If not, Victor Lindelof could start in his position.