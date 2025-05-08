Leny Yoro News: Provides assist in victory

Yoro assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Athletic.

Yoro delivered a composed display at the back helping to neutralize Bilbao's attacking threats with two tackles five clearances and four blocks with the last stat marking a season high for the Frenchman. He showed maturity beyond his years and his performance reflected his growing reputation as a reliable defender. He also created two chances for the first time this season to show his impact in his team's attacks. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against the Hammers.