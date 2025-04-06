Leo Bonatini Injury: Inactive Saturday

Bonatini didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mazatlan due to an ankle sprain, according to the club.

Bonatini was a last-minute absence for this last game, and now he could be out for a little while longer, leaving the Potosinos without their regular center-forward. Despite having a couple of options to fill his role in Mateo Klimowicz and Yan Phillipe, manager Domenec Torrent opted for youngster Diego Abitia against Mazatlan.