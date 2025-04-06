Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leo Bonatini headshot

Leo Bonatini Injury: Inactive Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Bonatini didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mazatlan due to an ankle sprain, according to the club.

Bonatini was a last-minute absence for this last game, and now he could be out for a little while longer, leaving the Potosinos without their regular center-forward. Despite having a couple of options to fill his role in Mateo Klimowicz and Yan Phillipe, manager Domenec Torrent opted for youngster Diego Abitia against Mazatlan.

Leo Bonatini
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now