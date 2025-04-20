Leo Bonatini News: Starting against Pachuca
Bonatini (ankle) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's clash with Pachuca.
Bonatini has completed his recovery from an issue that left him out of three league games. The striker previously tallied one goal and two assists from eight shots (two on target) and six chances created in nine matches played. His return as a starter means that Diego Abitia will drop back to the bench Sunday.
