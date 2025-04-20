Fantasy Soccer
Leo Bonatini headshot

Leo Bonatini News: Starting against Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 5:06pm

Bonatini (ankle) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's clash with Pachuca.

Bonatini has completed his recovery from an issue that left him out of three league games. The striker previously tallied one goal and two assists from eight shots (two on target) and six chances created in nine matches played. His return as a starter means that Diego Abitia will drop back to the bench Sunday.

Leo Bonatini
Atlético San Luis
