Leo Roman News: 10 saves in loss
Roman made 10 saves but did allow two goals, including one in stoppage time, in Mallorca's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid Wednesday.
The goalkeeper fell victim to Real Madrid's home magic once again with a late winner for Los Blancos. However, Roman continues to display elite skills between the posts and should have a much easier outing against Getafe. The club has scored just 31 goals in 35 league games.
