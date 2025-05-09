Leo Scienza Injury: Doubtful against Union

Scienza (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin and will be a late call after the final training session on Friday, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference.

Scienza was forced off in the first half last Friday against Bochum and took part in training this week. He will be assessed after the final session on Friday to determine if he can be available for Saturday's game. That said, he has only been a bench option this season, so if he misses out, it won't impact the starting XI.