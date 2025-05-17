Leo Scienza News: Assists late goal in 4-1 defeat
Leo Scienza assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Werder Bremen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.
Scienza picked up his third assist of the season as he helped bring the game to 3-1 before his side conceded again to lose 4-1. This was the midfielder's first goal involvement since mid-January and was his fifth time where he attempted six or more crosses and he created five chances which was his most for the season.
