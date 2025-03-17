Leo Suarez News: Three chances created in defeat

Suarez registered one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Monterrey.

Suarez delivered a solid effort in his second game back in action and first start since July 21, 2024. This marked his second straight game with at least one shot, while he landed his first shot on target in the two outings. This also marked the fourth time in six appearances since the beginning of the 2024 campaign that he accounted for at least three chances created in a match. Additionally, this was his second consecutive appearance with four accurate crosses, as he is up to a total of eight accurate crosses in 13 attempts over the last two outings.