Leon Bailey Injury: Could play against Chelsea

Bailey (undisclosed) could be an option for Saturday's clash with Chelsea, according to manager Unai Emery. "Leon trained yesterday and, the same like Konsa, I think in case he's training today normally, he will be available to be in the squad and the possibility to play tomorrow."

