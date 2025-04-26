Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Still doubtful against Brest

Balerdi (knee) has only completed parts of training during the camp in Rome this week and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Brest, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, according to Massilia Zone. "Balerdi didn't do all the training sessions with us. I haven't decided yet if I'm going to play him, but we'll have to see if he's okay."

Balerdi will likely be a late call after the final training session on Saturday after training partially this week during the training camp in Rome. If the Argentine has to miss the game, Geoffrey Kondogbia is expected to replace him again in the back three against Brest.