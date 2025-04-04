Leonardo Barroso Injury: Out with lower body injury
Barroso is out for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls due to a lower body injury.
Barroso is not in the call for Saturday, with the defender dealt a lower body injury. He has started in their past two outings, so this will force a change for the club. Justin Reynolds is a possible replacement, although the club could seek a different replacement with Reynolds as a typical left-back.
