Leonardo Campana headshot

Leonardo Campana Injury: Aiming return against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Campana is dealing with a grade one strain and will be out for a couple of weeks, likely aiming for a return against Cincinnati, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Seth Macomber from The Blazing Musket.

Campana will miss several weeks due to a grade one strain, which will likely rule him out for the next three MLS games, with the aim to come back against Cincinnati on June. 14. Luis Diaz is expected to replace him in the frontline until he returns.

Leonardo Campana
New England Revolution
