Leonardo Campana Injury: Injured Saturday

Campana recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes. He was injured and subbed out in the 32nd minute.

Campana had to be forced off in the 32nd minute following an undisclosed injury against San Jose. He is coming off a fifth MLS start in a row, scoring twice on 16 shots (five on target) in that span. He will be further evaluated, leaving him questionable for the trip to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.