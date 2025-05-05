Leonardo Campana News: Scores in win over Toronto

Campana scored a goal off four shots (one on target), created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Campana is finally showing why his team brought him from Inter Miami and scored for the second time over the last three starts. In the 27th minute, the striker put himself in perfect position to avoid getting offside and made a great run before doubling his side's lead with a well-placed finish into the far post. After spending last season behind Luis Suarez in the depth chart, Campana will try to get back to double-digit scoring now that he's a full-time starter again.