Leonardo Pavoletti headshot

Leonardo Pavoletti News: Available against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Pavoletti served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Pavoletti will return against Napoli on Friday and likely begin on the bench, unless the coach opts to field his reserves having clinched the seasonal goal. He has started once in his past five displays, when Roberto Piccoli was missing, scoring once and adding three shots (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and two clearances.

Leonardo Pavoletti
Cagliari
