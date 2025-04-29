Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Pavoletti News: Nets in Verona meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Pavoletti drew three fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle in Monday's 2-0 victory against Verona.

Pavoletti drew his first start of the year since Roberto Piccoli was suspended and took full advantage of it, escaping a defender in the box on a cross and finishing neatly from close range. It's his second goal in the campaign. His role is unlikely to grow down the stretch. He has tallied four shots (two on target) and two clearances in his last five outings.

