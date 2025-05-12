Leonardo Pavoletti News: Suspended for Venezia tilt
Pavoletti drew one foul, had two passes and was booked for the fifth time in 18 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Venezia.
Pavoletti didn't do a lot off the bench and will miss Sunday's match against Venezia due to yellow-card accumulation. He has backed up Roberto Piccoli throughout the season. Cagliari don't have other options in the role, if not some youngsters.
