Leonardo Pavoletti headshot

Leonardo Pavoletti News: Suspended for Venezia tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Pavoletti drew one foul, had two passes and was booked for the fifth time in 18 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Venezia.

Pavoletti didn't do a lot off the bench and will miss Sunday's match against Venezia due to yellow-card accumulation. He has backed up Roberto Piccoli throughout the season. Cagliari don't have other options in the role, if not some youngsters.

