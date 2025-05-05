Fantasy Soccer
Leonidas Stergiou

Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Will undergo surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Stergiou suffered a syndesmosis injury in his ankle during training last week and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season, the club announced.

Stergiou will undergo ankle surgery in the coming days after suffering a syndesmosis injury in training last week. He will hope to recover in time for the start of next season. Pascal Stenzel is expected to replace him at right-back for the final stretch of the season.

Leonidas Stergiou
VfB Stuttgart
