Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Will undergo surgery

Stergiou will undergo ankle surgery in the coming days after suffering a syndesmosis injury in training last week. He will hope to recover in time for the start of next season. Pascal Stenzel is expected to replace him at right-back for the final stretch of the season.