Leroy Sane headshot

Leroy Sane News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Sane assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Monchengladbach.

Sane provided one assist Saturday, making the most of his chance to set up Michael Olise. Sane remains an elite option, though the one issue for all Bayern attackers is the frequent rotation. Still Sane was excellent every time he was on the pitch in the Bundesliga.

Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
