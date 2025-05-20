Fantasy Soccer
Leroy Sane News: Excellent efficiency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Sane scored 11 goals and added five assists in 30 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Sane was brilliant during what could very well be his final season in Bavaria. The winger is out of contract on June 30 and has been struggling to come to terms on a new deal. He was excellent even in a reduced role, though the addition of Michael Olise meant starts were hard to come by for Sane.

Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
