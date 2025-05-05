Leroy Sane News: Nets Saturday

Sane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Sane found the back of the net during an all-action showdown with Leipzig Saturday. The winger was excellent in a more forward role with Harry Kane suspended. On the whole it was a brilliant showing and with better finishing elsewhere in the team he could have earned a few assists.