Leroy Sane headshot

Leroy Sane News: Nets Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Sane found the back of the net during an all-action showdown with Leipzig Saturday. The winger was excellent in a more forward role with Harry Kane suspended. On the whole it was a brilliant showing and with better finishing elsewhere in the team he could have earned a few assists.

Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
