Leroy Sane News: Nets Saturday
Sane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.
Sane found the back of the net during an all-action showdown with Leipzig Saturday. The winger was excellent in a more forward role with Harry Kane suspended. On the whole it was a brilliant showing and with better finishing elsewhere in the team he could have earned a few assists.
