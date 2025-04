Sane scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Mainz.

Sane scored the opener in the 27th minute with his 11th goal in the season. The midfielder led Bayern in shots during the match and is now averaging 2.25 shots in the campaign. That was his 40th appearance (22 starts) in 2024-25.