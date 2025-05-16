Levi Colwill News: Great home finish

Colwill recorded two tackles (two won), four clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-0 win against Manchester United.

Chelsea's team won each of its last three Premier League games at home against EPL fixtures in Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Blues, with him as one of their primary center-backs, conceded only one goal during their aforementioned three-game span. Colwill logged 13 clearances, seven tackles won and two interceptions.