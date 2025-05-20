Lewis Cook News: Sees red Tuesday

Cook was shown a red card and sent off during the second half of Tuesday's match with Manchester City.

Cook saw red during the second half Tuesday and was sent off. That will bring an end to his Premier League campaign with just one match left to play. Cook made 36 appearances (32 starts) adding one goal and three assists. It was his most productive offensive season, as he set highs in nearly every stat, including matches and minutes played. Cook also created a career-best 47 chances.