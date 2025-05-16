Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk Injury: Back available against Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Dunk (undisclosed) is back available for Monday's clash against Liverpool following his minor issue, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "Lewis [Dunk] is back in the squad."

Dunk missed Saturday's game against the Wolves due to a minor issue but has been back in training this week and will be available for Monday's clash against the Reds. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the backline for that game.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now