Lewis Dunk Injury: Back available against Liverpool

Dunk (undisclosed) is back available for Monday's clash against Liverpool following his minor issue, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "Lewis [Dunk] is back in the squad."

Dunk missed Saturday's game against the Wolves due to a minor issue but has been back in training this week and will be available for Monday's clash against the Reds. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the backline for that game.