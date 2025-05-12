Lewis Dunk Injury: Misses out with "small issue"

Dunk missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolves due to an injury, according to Derren Howard of Sussex World.

Dunk was not in the team sheet Saturday despite no reports of an injury, with it now known the defender is carrying a small injury. This will be something to watch heading into the final few games of the season, as he is a regular starter and started in six straight matches before the injury. That said, they will hope he can recover quickly and make the team's next contest, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Adam Webster likely to continue as the centerback pair if Dunk misses more time.