Lewis Holtby Injury: Back available against Augsburg

Holtby (thigh) has trained with the team this week and is back available for Sunday's clash against Augsburg, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Holtby is back available for selection after missing the last three games due to a thigh injury. He trained normally with the team this week and will likely be back in the match squad if everything goes fine until Sunday's game. That said, his return will not impact the starting XI, since he started none of his last six appearances prior to the injury.