Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lewis Holtby headshot

Lewis Holtby Injury: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Holtby (thigh) was back in training Tuesday, according to Matthias Hermann of Kieler Nachrichten.

Holtby is seeing a positive update this week, as he was able to rejoin training. This comes after a three-game absence, now having three games and three weeks to make a return this season. He will likely be questionable for Sunday's match against Augsburg, needing to pass some testing before he is declared an option.

Lewis Holtby
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now