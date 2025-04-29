Lewis Holtby Injury: Trains Tuesday
Holtby (thigh) was back in training Tuesday, according to Matthias Hermann of Kieler Nachrichten.
Holtby is seeing a positive update this week, as he was able to rejoin training. This comes after a three-game absence, now having three games and three weeks to make a return this season. He will likely be questionable for Sunday's match against Augsburg, needing to pass some testing before he is declared an option.
