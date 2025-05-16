Lewis Morgan Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Morgan (knee) is questionable for Saturday's clash with NYC FC, per the MLS injury report.
Morgan has been working his way back from a knee injury and is now questionable for Saturday's match. The midfielder has been out for almost two months and was originally expected to miss only six weeks. With the timeline for his return already passing Morgan's injury is a bit murky, though the fact he was upgraded to questionable is clearly a good sign.
