Liam Delap Injury: Dealing with knock

Delap has missed some training ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "He picked up a really heavy knock last weekend and has missed some training this week."

Delap is likely among the players McKenna mentioned who are being assessed ahead of Sunday's match. Delap has done brilliantly leading the line for a struggling Ipswich side, including goals in each of his last two matches. It would be a major blow if Delap isn't deemed fit for Sunday's clash.