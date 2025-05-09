Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Delap headshot

Liam Delap News: Scoring drought reaches four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Delap hasn't scored in any of his last four appearances (two starts). tallying six shots (two on target) and one chance created.

Delap was dealing with a rib issue in late April but has started Ipswich's last two games, although he's struggled to find the back of the net. Still, he's been Ipswich's most reliable scoring weapon all season long, netting 12 goals and adding two assists across 34 appearances (31 starts).

Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now