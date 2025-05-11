Liam Henderson News: Dishes out assist versus Parma

Henderson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Parma.

Henderson hit Jacopo Fazzini with a great low-driven feed from a corner kick to set the stage for the opening goal, recording his fourth helper of the season. He proceeded to lead his team in deliveries. The return of Faustino Anjorin could impact his minutes, but they might also play together. He has assisted twice and posted five shots (zero on target), four key passes, 21 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in his last five outings (four starts).