Liam Henderson News: Eligible for Parma clash

Henderson completed a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lazio.

Henderson will likely resume starting Saturday after coming off the bench in the previous game since Faustino Anjorin (undisclosed) picked up another injury. He could substitute for Ola Solbakken or Liberato Cacace, with Jacopo Fazzini playing in a more offensive role. He has tallied multiple crosses in his last four outings, totaling 17 (one accurate) and adding five corners, two key passes and four tackles (three won), while averaging one shot per game (zero on target).