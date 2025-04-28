Fantasy Soccer
Liam Henderson headshot

Liam Henderson News: Will miss Lazio clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Henderson had two crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (both won) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Henderson dropped to the bench after a series of starts as Faustino Anjorin was fit enough to get the nod following a fairly serious thigh injury. Viktor Kovalenko and Jacopo Bacci will provide depth at the position in the next match.

Liam Henderson
Empoli
