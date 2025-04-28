Liam Henderson News: Will miss Lazio clash
Henderson had two crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (both won) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina.
Henderson dropped to the bench after a series of starts as Faustino Anjorin was fit enough to get the nod following a fairly serious thigh injury. Viktor Kovalenko and Jacopo Bacci will provide depth at the position in the next match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now