Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liberato Cacace headshot

Liberato Cacace News: Passable in Lazio fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Cacace won three of three tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lazio.

Cacace was energetic in both phases and picked up stats across the board in his return from a suspension, starting as no.10 since Sebastiano Esposito wasn't fit and Jacopo Fazzini had to play in the midfield. He has posted at least three crosses in his last eight appearances, accumulating 34 (nine accurate). He has averaged one shot per game in the past five (one on target), adding four key passes, seven crosses and eight interceptions.

Liberato Cacace
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now