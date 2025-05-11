Liberato Cacace News: Peppy in Parma game

Cacace recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), two key passes and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Parma.

Cacace was a significant contributor on offense, putting up stats across the board, but lacked touch both in his shots and deliveries. He'll compete with Lorenzo Colombo and Ola Solbakken down the stretch. He has assisted once and posted six shots (zero on target), four chances created and eight corners in his last four displays. He has sent in three or more crosses in nine consecutive appearances, amassing 37 (nine accurate).