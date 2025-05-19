Liberato Cacace News: Serves up assist in win

Cacace assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 win against Monza.

Cacace delivered a cross toward Mattia Viti, who headed home the goal in the 51st minute of play. The assist marked the second in four outings for Cacace, who has accounted for four chances created over the last two games. He also continues to rack up the defensive stats, with four tackles won and four interceptions over four matches.