Liberato Cacace News: Swings in seven crosses in Torino match

Cacace generated seven crosses (two accurate), two key passes, two interceptions and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Cacace filled it up even though he started as a center-back, as he sent in a few accurate set pieces. He might cede minutes if Empoli recover some pieces during the break. He has notched 15 crosses (two accurate), 10 corners, nine tackles (seven won) and 14 clearances in the last five games.