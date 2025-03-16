Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liberato Cacace headshot

Liberato Cacace News: Swings in seven crosses in Torino match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Cacace generated seven crosses (two accurate), two key passes, two interceptions and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Cacace filled it up even though he started as a center-back, as he sent in a few accurate set pieces. He might cede minutes if Empoli recover some pieces during the break. He has notched 15 crosses (two accurate), 10 corners, nine tackles (seven won) and 14 clearances in the last five games.

Liberato Cacace
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now