Liel Abada News: Scores versus Columbus

Abada scored his third goal of the season Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 64th minute which cut the deficit to 3-2. He took two shots in his fourth straight match and also created one chance. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Kerwin Vargas.