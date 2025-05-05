Fantasy Soccer
Liel Abada News: Scores versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Abada scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Abada scored his third goal of the season Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 64th minute which cut the deficit to 3-2. He took two shots in his fourth straight match and also created one chance. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Kerwin Vargas.

