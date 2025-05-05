Liel Abada News: Scores versus Columbus
Abada scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.
Abada scored his third goal of the season Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 64th minute which cut the deficit to 3-2. He took two shots in his fourth straight match and also created one chance. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Kerwin Vargas.
