Lilian Brassier News: Provides assist in defeat

Brassier assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Marseille.

Brassier played the full match against his former club and contributed to Rennes' defensive efforts with four clearances and one interception. He was involved in the build-up to Ismael Kone's opening goal by providing the assist. Despite the team's loss, Brassier's performance was commendable. He will aim to contribute in the same way at the beginning of next season to help Rennes reach its objectives in the 2025-26 campaign.