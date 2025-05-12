Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Assist in 2-1 win

Rao-Lisoa assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Rao-Lisoa connected with Esteban Lepaul to help his side win 2-1 against Strasbourg. This was his third assist of the season, coming shortly after halftime to put his side ahead in the game for the second time. This was only his fifth time this year where he has created two or more chances and four of the five have come at home games.