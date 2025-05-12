Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lilian Rao-Lisoa headshot

Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Assist in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Rao-Lisoa assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Rao-Lisoa connected with Esteban Lepaul to help his side win 2-1 against Strasbourg. This was his third assist of the season, coming shortly after halftime to put his side ahead in the game for the second time. This was only his fifth time this year where he has created two or more chances and four of the five have come at home games.

Lilian Rao-Lisoa
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now