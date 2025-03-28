Lionel Messi Injury: Available Saturday
Messi (groin) is available for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia, manager Javier Mascherano told reporters.
Messi will be an option for Saturday's match against Philadelphia. The attacker has been struggling with a groin issue, limiting him to just two MLS appearances to start the season. Messi should now be back available, though potentially only off the bench for Saturday's match.
