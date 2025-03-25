Lionel Messi Injury: Takes part in warm-ups

Messi (groin) was spotted doing the full team warm-up during the first 15 minutes of open training Tuesday, according to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.

Messi looks to already be seeing progress after it was reported he was dealing with his groin issue again, as he was on the training pitch Tuesday. He was viewed on the field for the first 15 minutes of practice when the media was allowed to watch practice, only having been confirmed to have participated in warm-ups. That said, his addition for the weekend still seems questionable, needing to see more improvements before his return is taken seriously.